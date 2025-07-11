Parliament to Hold Confirmation Hearings for Finance, Industry, Foreign Minister Nominees

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly will hold confirmation hearings on Thursday for the nominees to lead the ministries of finance, industry and foreign affairs.Relevant parliamentary committees will convene confirmation hearings for Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister nominee Koo Yun-cheol, and Industry, Trade and Energy Minister nominee Kim Jeong-kwan.Rival parties are expected to clash over accusations that Cho illegally transferred the ownership of an apartment to his son and made significant profits through real estate speculation.The main opposition People Power Party is demanding that President Lee Jae Myung withdraw Cho’s nomination.The industry minister nominee is expected to face scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest related to his stock holdings in companies closely tied to the ministry, such as Doosan Enerbility and the Korea Electric Power Corporation.Koo is likely to be questioned over allegations that his wife unlawfully lent out her pharmacist license.