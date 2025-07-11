President Lee Calls for Constitutional Change

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has emphasized the need for constitutional change on the occasion of the 77th Constitution Day.In a social media post Thursday, Lee said that just as people change clothes when the seasons change, it is time to revise and refine the Constitution to reflect the realities of a changing era.The president said that a new Constitution, which will serve as a compass guiding South Korea forward, must embrace the country’s painful history and declare its commitment to a future built on justice.The president said the revised Constitution should enshrine the spirit of the May 18, 1980, Gwangju Uprising in its preamble.He continued that the Constitution should strengthen fundamental human rights protections, expand autonomy for local communities, and stipulate the reform of powerful institutions.Expressing hope that the National Assembly, as a body that represents the people, will take steps toward people-centered constitutional reform, Lee pledged his full support to ensure the process fully reflects the will of the people.