Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has again failed to appear in court for his criminal insurrection trial.The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing in the trial at 10:15 a.m. in the ousted president’s absence.Ex-President Yoon’s lawyer Yun Gap-geun told the court that the former president was suddenly taken into custody and is so physically weakened that even climbing stairs is difficult, making it hard for him to sit through a full day in court.The lawyer then argued that the special counsel’s prosecution of the case is unconstitutional, accusing the counsel of violating the law and infringing upon the former president’s rights by detaining him in an illegal investigation and issuing meaningless summonses to appear for questioning.The lawyer added that as long as the special counsel continues with this prosecution, his client will not attend the trial.