Special Team Raids Seoul Fire Headquarters, 8 More Locations, in Martial Law Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law incident has raided the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters on allegations that former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min ordered fire authorities to cut off electricity and water supplies to several media outlets when martial law was in force.According to the Seoul city government on Thursday, the search and seizure operation began at 9 a.m.City spokesperson Lee Min-kyung said the allegations are groundless and that the Seoul fire authorities will cooperate in the search so long as it does not disrupt their emergency disaster response.The special team has also begun raiding eight other locations, including the former minister’s residence and the National Fire Agency.The former minister is suspected of ordering the state agency to shut off the power and water at a number of media outlets on the night of martial law upon orders from former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The team also summoned Maj. Gen. Kim Yong-dae, the chief of Drone Operations Command, as part of its investigation to determine whether Yoon ordered a drone operation into North Korea in October 2024 to create a pretext for declaring martial law.