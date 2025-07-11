Menu Content

Gov’t to Handle Child Adoptions under Revamped System, Starting Saturday

Written: 2025-07-17 14:40:52Updated: 2025-07-17 15:48:01

Gov’t to Handle Child Adoptions under Revamped System, Starting Saturday

Photo : KBS

Starting Saturday, a revamped child adoption system will take effect in which the central and local governments will take responsibility for the entire process.

According to the health ministry and the National Center for the Rights of the Child on Thursday, the aim of the new system is to bolster state and regional responsibility, management and supervision over adoption, which is currently handled by private agencies.

Local governments will be responsible for determining which children are eligible for adoption and caring for them, while a subpanel under the ministry’s adoption policy committee will prioritize children’s best interests as it screens potential adoptive parents and handles other essential procedures.

The National Center for the Rights of the Child will receive applications from potential adoptive parents and provide them with the necessary education, and Korea Welfare Services will assess their suitability on behalf of the ministry.

The ministry said it expects the new system to ensure the adoptees’ safety and protect their rights.
