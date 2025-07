Photo : YONHAP News

The increase in apartment unit prices in Seoul has slowed for the third consecutive week, after the government implemented loan restrictions last month with the aim of cooling down the heated housing market.According to data from the Korea Real Estate Board on Thursday, apartment sale prices in the second week of July rose zero-point-19 percent from the previous week, continuing the streak of increase for the 24th week.The on-week rise, however, slowed from zero-point-29 percent a week earlier.The slowdown was the most prevalent in the districts of Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa, Mapo and Seongdong along the Han River, with the on-week margin of increase widening further only in Jung and Dobong out of the city’s 25 districts.The state-run agency attributed the slowed growth to reduced sale transactions as more buyers take a wait-and-see approach.