3 Dead as Heavy Rains Pelt Central Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Torrential rains have pelted the central region, with South Chungcheong Province logging more than 110 millimeters of rainfall per hour, resulting in three deaths. The government has raised its emergency posture to Level Three.Our Koo Heejin has the details.Report: Heavy rains in the country’s central region, including parts of South Chungcheong Province, have led to three deaths amid flash floods and landslides that have disrupted trains and flights.According to the Korea Meteorological Agency(KMA) on Thursday, the rainfall is concentrated in Seosan, Dangjin and Taean in the central region of the Korean Peninsula, with more than 110 millimeters per hour.Heaviest-hit Seosan saw 519 millimeters of rain Wednesday through Thursday, and nearby Hongseong saw 414 millimeters while Sejong City saw 386 millimeters in the same period.The interior ministry raised its emergency posture to Level Three, with heavy rain warnings in place for the Chungcheong region and parts of southern Gyeonggi Province.A driver was found in a flash flood in Seosan with no vital signs early Thursday morning and was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.Two men in their 80s were also found dead, one in Seosan and the other in Dangjin.The Korea Railroad Corporation said Thursday that service has been suspended for partial sections of the KTX bullet trains and non-KTX trains on the Honam Line, and also several sections for non-KTX train tracks along the Gyeongbu, Janghang, and Seohae Lines.The rains have also impacted air travel.As of Thursday afternoon, 61 domestic and five international flights have been canceled, while 116 flights have been delayed.The Korea Forest Service on Thursday upgraded its landslide advisory by a notch on its four-tier scale from “alert” to “serious,” the highest level, for Daejeon, Sejong, and North and South Chungcheong provinces.The KMA has advised caution as more rainfall is expected through Saturday in and around the capital area as well as North and South Chungcheong, and North Jeolla provinces, with some areas likely to see an additional 300 millimeters.Heejin Koo, KBS World Radio news.