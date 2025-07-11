Red Notice Issued for Key Figure in ‘Butler Gate’ Scandal Tied to Ex-First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee has issued a red notice for Kim Ye-seong, a key figure in the so-called butler gate scandal, who is believed to have fled overseas.Special counsel spokesperson Moon Hong-joo said during a regular press briefing Thursday that a warrant for Kim Ye-seong’s arrest was issued the previous day and that he has been placed on the national wanted list, with procedures initiated to invalidate his passport.Moon said Kim Ye-seong appears to have fled from Vietnam to a third country, and urged his immediate return and cooperation with the investigation.Kim Ye-seong is alleged to have helped found and held shares in a rental car company that received 18-point-four billion won, approximately 13-point-two million U.S. dollars, in investment, and is suspected of funneling four-point-six billion won worth of those shares to a shell company for illicit gain.His wife, who was barred from leaving the country last month, is also being urged to appear for questioning after reportedly going into hiding.Meanwhile, Lee Ki-hoon, a construction executive linked to a separate stock manipulation case involving false claims about Ukraine reconstruction projects, failed to appear for a detention warrant hearing on Wednesday and is also believed to be on the run.Regarding the so-called Myung Tae-kyun lobbying scandal, Moon criticized certain political figures for delaying or refusing to comply with questioning and urged them to cooperate.