Foreign Minister Nominee: NK Both 'Existential Threat' and 'Dialogue Partner'

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun called North Korea “an urgent and existential threat that can turn into an enemy” during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Thursday.Cho, who made the remark when asked by a main opposition party lawmaker whether North Korea is an enemy or a threat, also described the North as a “dialogue partner” needed to create peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.With regard to questions concerning South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises and their impact on inter-Korean relations, Cho said the exercises have long played an important role in maintaining South Korea’s deterrence posture.However, he believes the exercises can be adjusted, if needed, by agreement between the two countries, as was the case in 2018 when there were diplomatic efforts with the North.When asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff deal deadline of August 1, Cho said it's a harsh reality and must be negotiated closely.He said it was difficult to predict whether negotiations can be had in such a short period of time, but pointed out that from the United States' standpoint, South Korea is not only a very important ally but also a trading partner.The minister nominee also stressed that the government is doing its best and that he will try to negotiate the matter with national interests in mind if he takes office, adding that he will visit the U.S. as soon as possible to contribute to the final negotiations.