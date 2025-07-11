Menu Content

Politics

Pres. Lee Names Ex-KCCI Chair Park Yong-maan as Special Envoy to US

Written: 2025-07-17 16:50:41Updated: 2025-07-17 16:51:58

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung named former Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Park Yong-maan as his envoy to lead a special delegation to the United States.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho said Park will be accompanied by ruling Democratic Party(DP) Supreme Council member and Rep. Han Jun-ho and Rep. Kim Woo-young.

Lee had previously nominated former main opposition People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Kim Chong-in to head the delegation, accompanied by DP Supreme Council member and Rep. Lee Un-ju and Rep. Kim.

The president is reported to have changed the list of envoys and delegates after some media outlets caught Rep. Lee sending a text message alluding her opposition to the nomination of the former PPP interim leader.

While the president is reported to have sought Kim's understanding over a luncheon on Thursday, the senior secretary said he had met with Kim prior to the meeting to explain the situation and that Kim readily agreed.
