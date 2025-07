Photo : YONHAP News

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has elevated its emergency response stance to Level Three in the wake of damage from torrential rains.It is the first time a Level Three posture has been in place since Typhoon Khanun in August 2023.Authorities have also issued the strongest possible crisis alert, “serious,” for storm and flood damage.Accordingly, the headquarters will dispatch field situation management teams nationwide, comprising director-general-level and unit chief-level officials from the interior ministry.The headquarters said it will recommend that the heads of local governments exercise their authority to order evacuations from dangerous areas, adding that the central government will cover the cost of accommodations and assistance for displaced residents.