Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose Thursday as gains in auto and shipbuilding stocks offset lingering investor concerns over U.S. tariff policies.The KOSPI gained five-point-91 points, or zero-point-19 percent, Thursday to close at three-thousand-192-point-29.Investor sentiment was weighed down by Trump’s looming tariffs and profit-taking in SK hynix, which fell sharply after a downgrade from Goldman Sachs, while the Supreme Court upheld the acquittal of Samsung’s chairman, clearing him of financial crimes related to a 2015 merger between Samsung affiliates.Samsung Electronics jumped three-point-09 percent, while SK hynix plummeted eight-point-95 percent, Hyundai Motor rose one-point-two percent, shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean rose three-point-46 percent and battery maker LG Energy Solution gained one-point-93 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose six-point-04 points, or zero-point-74 percent, to close at 818-point-27.