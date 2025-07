Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain alerts are in place for most regions in the country, except for some in the east.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), up to 80 millimeters per hour of precipitation are falling in the provinces of South Chungcheong, South Jeolla and the southern coastal areas in South Gyeongsang as rain clouds roll in from over the Yellow Sea.Up to 80 millimeters per hour are forecast for the southern part of Gyeonggi Province and the Chungcheong regions from Thursday night.The downpours are expected to persist through Saturday, accompanied by gusts of wind, thunder and lightning in some areas due to atmospheric instability.Up to 200 millimeters are projected for the capital area, up to 300 millimeters in Chungcheong, up to 150 millimeters in Gangwon, and up to over 400 millimeters in the southern regions.Morning lows on Friday are forecast to range between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs to rise to between 27 and 32 degrees.