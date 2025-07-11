S. Korean Woman Fired From Job over Photo Booth Brawl in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean woman has been fired from her job after a video of her apparently assaulting two Vietnamese women in a photo booth in Hanoi, Vietnam, went viral, sparking outrage.The company that employed the South Korean woman released a statement on Wednesday saying that it had fired her and apologized for the incident, acknowledging that the woman’s behavior was unethical and absolutely unacceptable.According to the company, the employee responsible for the assault had been assigned to its Vietnam branch but was currently stationed at its headquarters in South Korea.The incident occurred while the employee was on a business trip in Vietnam from July 9-14.The company explained that it belatedly became aware of the situation on Monday this week, after a video of the assault spread through social media, and said it will do its utmost to offer a sincere apology to the victims as well as the Vietnamese people and everyone affected by the incident.The company also said it will establish a code of conduct for overseas assignments and provide regular training for all expatriates and headquarters staff to prevent similar incidents from happening again.Surveillance footage taken at the photo booth on July 11 shows the Korean woman slapping a Vietnamese woman and snatching her hat, leading to a full-blown physical altercation.While local authorities were investigating the case, the CCTV footage and the victims’ testimony of the assault spread across social media, causing outrage among Vietnamese netizens.