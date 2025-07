Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry is reported to be in the process of appointing ambassadors and consul generals around the world.According to multiple diplomatic sources on Thursday, the ministry sent an official document to the heads of diplomatic missions earlier in the week, asking them to tender resignations for a reevaluation of their posts.Many of the mission chiefs responded with a resignation requesting their reappointment, and a decision on their future positions will likely be made following the reevaluation.Procedures for new appointments are expected to begin after Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun gains parliamentary consent for a formal appointment.Earlier, the government recalled the country’s top envoys in major countries, such as the United States and Japan, who were political appointees under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.