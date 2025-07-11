Special Team Probing Ex-First Lady Summons PPP Rep. Yoon Han-hong over Power Broker Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee summoned a main opposition People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker regarding self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun.According to sources in the legal community on Thursday, investigators summoned PPP Rep. Yoon Han-hong for questioning as a witness.The PPP representative reportedly refuses to appear on the date set by the special team.The three-term lawmaker is suspected of attempting to appease Myung after an audio file of a conversation between former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the power broker was disclosed.The lawmaker is also alleged to have been asked by a shaman, known as Geon Jin, with reported ties to the former first lady, for nominations of several people ahead of the 2022 local elections.The special team reportedly suspects that the shaman, whose legal name is Jeon Seong-bae, accepted money from prominent figures under the pretext of “prayer fees,” in exchange for political or legal favors.