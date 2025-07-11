Nominee Pledges Close Attention on Talks on Domestic Agricultural, Livestock Markets

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy said he fully understands how sensitive the opening of the domestic agricultural and livestock market is and that Seoul's team negotiating trade issues with the U.S. is sufficiently exchanging views with related agencies.At a parliamentary confirmation hearing on Thursday, Minister nominee Kim Jung-kwan said he is aware of the close link between the market opening and the livelihood of the nation's farmers.The comments come as Washington is calling for Seoul to expand its existing rice import quota and lift a ban on imports of American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.The nominee added that the negotiation team is engaging in talks while placing priority on national interests over Washington's deadline until August 1.On the subject of energy policy, the nominee said it would be most advisable to realistically to combine all forms of energy sources, including renewable energy and nuclear energy, pledging to carry out a related plan on basic electricity supply and demand finalized by the Yoon Suk Yeol government.