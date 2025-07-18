Heavy Rain Expected through Saturday in Southern Part of Country

Photo : KBS News

Rain and cloudy skies are expected across the country on Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the forecast calls for 100 to 200 millimeters of rain through Saturday in Gwangju, Busan, Ulsan, and South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces, with some areas expected to receive more than 300 millimeters.The Chungcheong region, Daegu, and North Gyeongsang and North Jeolla provinces are forecast to see 50 to 150 millimeters of rain through Saturday.The capital region and inland parts of Gangwon Province are likely to receive 30 to 100 millimeters by Saturday morning, with some areas expected to see more than 150 millimeters.Strong winds of around 15 meters per second are expected in most parts of the country, with gusts of up to 20 meters per second in mountainous areas.Afternoon highs for Friday are forecast to reach 28 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 30 degrees in Daegu, and 32 degrees in both Gangneung and Gwangju, three to eight degrees higher than Thursday.