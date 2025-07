Photo : YONHAP News

With torrential rains pounding the Chungcheong region and the southern part of the country, four people have died and two remain missing.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, the heavy rains since Wednesday have prompted the evacuation of some 56-hundred people, with about 45-hundred still unable to return home.The rain also suspended the operations of two passenger ships on two routes and halted service on seven railway sections, while some 400 low-lying roads and small bridges across the nation were closed.In addition, there were nearly 500 reports of damage to public facilities, including road flooding, soil erosion and embankment collapses.In South Chungcheong Province, 667 schools have closed due to the heavy rain.The interior ministry elevated its emergency response posture to Level Three on Thursday afternoon in the wake of damage from torrential rains.