Special Counsel Raids Offices of Unification Church, Ex-PPP Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has raided the offices of a religious group as part of its investigation into allegations that a shaman handed over lavish gifts to former first lady Kim Keon-hee on behalf of the group.The team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, sent prosecutors and investigators to the main compound of the Unification Church in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and the church’s headquarters in Seoul on Friday morning to gather evidence in the case.The shaman, Jeon Seong-bae, is accused of receiving a diamond necklace and a luxury handbag from a high-ranking official in the church in July 2022 and delivering them to Kim.In a prior investigation by the prosecution, the shaman acknowledged receiving the items from the religious group but claimed to have lost them all.Investigators are looking into allegations that the gifts were provided in return for business favors from the Yoon government. ​The probe team also raided the offices and residence of Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, former floor leader of the People Power Party, in Seoul and in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.Kweon is suspected of having arranged for then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol to attend a Unification Church event in February 2022.Talking to reporters later at the National Assembly, Kweon said the raid was "a typical abuse of authority targeting the opposition," and professed his innocence.