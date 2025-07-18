Opposition Agrees to Confirm Finance, Industry, Foreign Minister Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party has agreed to adopt confirmation hearing reports for the finance, industry and foreign minister nominees.Party floor leader and interim leader Song Eon-seog said Friday at the National Assembly that with the implementation of U.S. reciprocal tariffs less than two weeks away, his party cooperated with the ruling party to swiftly adopt the reports so the nominees can immediately engage in tariff negotiations.Song said suspicions surrounding all three nominees remain unresolved, especially allegations of real estate speculation involving Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun, but that his party hopes the nominees will repay the public by succeeding in the tariff talks.The floor leader then requested a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung to address what he described as the government’s broken personnel vetting system and the nomination of unfit candidates.Song also urged Lee to immediately withdraw the nominations of those he considers unqualified.