The government says the economy continues to face downward pressure, but that there are some positive signs with improved consumer sentiment.The Ministry of Economy and Finance presented the assessment Friday in its monthly economic report, known as the Green Book, for July.The ministry said downside pressure continues as the economy is experiencing a delay in the recovery of domestic demand, as well as employment difficulties in vulnerable industries.But it added that despite persistent downward pressure from slowing exports and worsening external conditions due to U.S. tariffs, there are also signs of improvement, such as improving consumer sentiment.The ministry had for months said downward pressure on the economy was increasing, but the word “increasing” did not appear in its June report.It then offered a more optimistic assessment this month, using the phrase “positive signs.”