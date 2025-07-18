Presidential Envoy Delivers Lee’s Letter to Macron’s Diplomatic Adviser

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential delegation led by former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil visited France on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with top French officials and lawmakers.The foreign ministry said Friday in a press release that special envoy Kang met with Emmanuel Bonne, a diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris on Wednesday and delivered a personal letter from President Lee Jae Myung.The delegation expressed South Korea’s commitment to deepening and advancing the comprehensive partnership between the two nations, as they are set to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.It also conveyed hopes of strengthening practical cooperation with France in various fields, including space, defense and nuclear energy.In addition, the delegation expressed hopes for closer consultations with France to jointly respond to complex global crises, as France is set to assume the G7 presidency next year.The delegation also met with member companies of the France-South Korea Business Council and French lawmakers during the visit.