Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has acquitted a key figure in the so-called Daejang-dong development scandal, which occurred a decade ago in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.The top court issued the ruling on Friday for land developer Kim Man-bae, upholding an appellate court’s decision to clear him of bribery charges.Kim was accused of offering 80 million won, or about 52-point-five-thousand U.S. dollars, to former Seongnam City Council Chairman Choi Yoon-gil in exchange for his help in passing an ordinance to establish a corporation for the development project.Choi was also tried on bribery charges but was eventually cleared by the Supreme Court.Kim was originally found guilty of bribery and sentenced to 30 months in prison in February 2024, but his conviction was overturned on appeal this past April.