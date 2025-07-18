Menu Content

Culture

Five Cultural Properties Damaged from Soil Erosion during Heavy Rainfall

Written: 2025-07-18 13:26:05Updated: 2025-07-18 14:23:50

Photo : CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATION

Five cultural assets have sustained damage from soil erosion after two days of heavy rainfall around the country.

According to the Korea Heritage Service, as of 9 a.m. Friday, the damage affected one national treasure, Seokguram Grotto in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and one treasure, Daeungjeon Hall at Gaesimsa Temple in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province.

The other three cultural properties are the historic site related to independence activist Yun Bong-gil in Yesan, and the Royal Tombs and the Naseong city wall in Buyeo, all in South Chungcheong Province.

The cultural heritage agency said that since it issued a “vigilance”-level warning under the cultural asset crisis alert system Thursday evening, it has requested cooperation from local governments to restrict public access to cultural properties near areas at risk of landslides.
 
The agency plans to conduct an emergency inspection to prevent secondary damage and to promptly provide support during an investigation of the damage and ensure the necessary repairs after the rain subsides.
