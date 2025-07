Photo : YONHAP News

Government preparations are underway to assess damage to the agricultural sector and assist in recovery efforts, after two days of downpours around the country inundated enough farmland to cover 18-thousand football fields.According to the agriculture ministry on Friday, the recovery efforts were discussed during an emergency meeting to direct the government’s heavy rain response.Initial investigations by local governments showed that 13-thousand-33 hectares of crops, including rice, beans, chives and watermelons, were tentatively counted to have been submerged as of Thursday, an area equivalent to about 18-thousand football fields.Fifty-six cattle, 200 pigs and 60-thousand chickens died in the floods.South Chungcheong Province reported the greatest damage, followed by South Gyeongsang Province.