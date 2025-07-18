Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Health Minister Nominee Vows to Push for Reforms Backed by Public, Medical Community

Written: 2025-07-18 14:19:51Updated: 2025-07-18 15:37:54

Health Minister Nominee Vows to Push for Reforms Backed by Public, Medical Community

Photo : YONHAP News

Health and Welfare Minister nominee Jung Eun-kyeong has pledged to push for health care reforms centered on the public interest and geared toward sustainability that would also win support from both the people and the medical community.

At a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Friday, Jung said she intends to establish a committee to conduct a scientific assessment of supply and demand among the nation’s health care personnel.

The nominee promised to secure regional, essential and public health care personnel and ensure they are sufficiently rewarded.

She also said she would have the ministry take over national university hospital duties and foster the ministry as a control tower for public and essential medicine outside the capital area.

Jung also vowed to push for the institutionalization of contactless medical service to guarantee patient safety and convenience.

When asked about plans to reform the national pension system, the nominee pledged to actively participate in discussions with the National Assembly’s pension reform committee, including talks toward a system to guarantee income security in old age.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >