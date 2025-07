Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party will hold a convention next month to elect new party leadership.According to party spokesperson Ham In-kyung on Friday, the convention will take place at the Cheongju Osong Convention Center in North Chungcheong Province on August 22.A candidate registration notice will be issued July 25, followed by two days of registrations at party headquarters in Seoul’s Yeouido area between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from July 30 to 31.Primaries will be held August 20 and 21.Party member voting will count for 80 percent of the final result, and a public survey will count for 20 percent.When asked about party innovation committee chair Yoon Hee-suk’s recent calls for the outcome to be based solely on the public survey, the spokesperson said the party constitution would have to change before it could make such a decision.