Lee Orders Gov’t, Local Agencies to Mobilize Resources ‘in Excess’ against Torrential Rains

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung ordered government agencies and local authorities on Friday to mobilize more than enough resources and workers to mitigate damage and prevent accidents caused by the heavy rains battering the nation.Lee made the call during a meeting with related officials in response to the torrential rains to review the situation in regions across the country, saying the nation’s first duty is to protect the lives and safety of its people, and that the government should be "excessive" when it comes to preventing damage and accidents.Amid reports of casualties and damage, Lee called on officials to go above and beyond, emphasizing the importance of a thorough response to prevent further harm and adding that what could have been predicted and prevented has occurred.The president also called on the Korea Meteorological Administration to proactively disseminate regional weather information as soon as possible and directed local governments to maintain their emergency work systems and follow through with pre- and post-support recovery measures.Lee stressed that special attention should be given to vulnerable groups and disaster-prone areas, including rivers, landslide zones, and neighborhoods with semi-basement homes.