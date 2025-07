Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of South Korea remain under heavy rain advisories, with sporadic downpours expected to continue throughout the day.Total rainfall through Saturday could range from 30 to 150 millimeters in most areas, with over 200 millimeters forecast in parts of the Chungcheong region and up to 300 millimeters in the Gyeongsang and Jeolla regions.Sporadic torrential downpours could bring up to 80 millimeters per hour.Morning lows are expected to range from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius nationwide, including 25 degrees in Seoul, about two to four degrees higher than Friday.The rain is expected to ease by Saturday night, though isolated showers may linger into Sunday morning in the capital area and Gangwon Province.