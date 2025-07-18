Interior Minister Nominee Vows All Efforts to Protect Citizens from Social Disasters

Photo : YONHAP News

Interior and Safety Minister nominee Yun Ho-jung said Friday that he intends to overhaul legislation to better protect the public from social disasters and support victims and their families.While delivering opening remarks at his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly, Yun said if confirmed he will make every effort to mitigate tragedies that kill innocent citizens, vowing efforts to revamp legislation to protect public safety, including laws related to disaster and safety management systems.The nominee said every effort would be made to minimize losses of life and property caused by seasonal disasters, including heat waves and heavy downpours, by strengthening the nation’s disaster and safety workforce as well as its scientific disaster response system.Yun also announced that he plans to promote full-fledged public investments in artificial intelligence(AI) to improve the country’s competitiveness and to ultimately realize the world’s first “AI democratic government.”He added that he will actively respond to the nation’s population crisis by mobilizing all policies and resources available to the ministry.Yun, a former five-term lawmaker who also served as head of the Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee and floor leader of the Democratic Party, said if he becomes minister, the interior ministry will be reborn as the Ministry of Happiness and Safety.