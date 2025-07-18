Menu Content

Sanctions Monitoring Body Presents Evidence of N. Korea-Russia Military Cooperation to UN

Written: 2025-07-18 15:45:09Updated: 2025-07-18 16:09:52

Photo : YONHAP News

The Multinational Sanctions Monitoring Team, formed to support international enforcement of sanctions against North Korea, has presented evidence to UN member states of ongoing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia in violation of UN sanctions.

According to the U.S. State Department, Seth Bailey, the deputy special representative for North Korea and director for Korean and Mongolian affairs, delivered the findings on Thursday at UN headquarters in New York on behalf of the team’s 11 participating nations, including the U.S., South Korea and Japan.

Bailey outlined evidence of North Korea’s transfer of weapons to Russia, Russia’s transfer of military technology to North Korea, and the training of North Korean military personnel inside Russia.

More than 40 additional UN member states attended the session, underscoring widespread international concern over the violations.

Bailey reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization while expressing openness to dialogue, and said the team will continue to release timely, evidence-based reports on sanctions breaches.

The monitoring body was established in October last year after the dissolution of the UN’s expert panel, whose mandate was not renewed after a Russian veto.
