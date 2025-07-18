Martial Law Special Counsel Questions Ex-Fire Chief over Orders to Cut Power to Media

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law plan has summoned former Seoul fire chief Hwang Ki-seok over allegations that fire authorities were instructed to cut electricity and water to media outlets on the night martial law was declared.According to legal sources, Hwang was questioned on Friday about directives allegedly passed down from senior fire officials during the December 3 incident, targeting outlets including the Hankyoreh, the Kyunghyang Shinmun, MBC and JTBC.Prosecutors claim that then-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min instructed fire officials to cooperate with police requests to sever utility services.The special counsel is also investigating whether emergency communications vehicles deployed near the National Assembly and the presidential office were used to facilitate military coordination and disrupt parliamentary communications.A disaster communications officer from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety was also questioned in connection with the incident on Friday.