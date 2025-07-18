Assembly Adopts Confirmation Hearing Reports for 4 Minister Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed confirmation hearing reports for nominees to head the ministries of finance, foreign affairs, industry and energy and justice.The Assembly's respective standing committees on Friday adopted the reports for Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister nominee Koo Yun-cheol, Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun and Industry and Energy Minister nominee Kim Jung-kwan.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP), which initially boycotted the adoptions in calling for withdrawal of some of the Cabinet nominations, gave consent to the finance, foreign and industry minister nominations for national interest amid the tariff negotiations with the U.S.The PPP, however, voted against the report adoption for Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho, as it expressed regret over the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) rejection of a request for a delay after special teams probing allegations from the Yoon Suk Yeol government raided locations linked to PPP lawmakers.Jung's report was adopted with support from the ruling side.