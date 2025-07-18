Netflix Blockbuster Franchise ‘Squid Game’ Draws 231 Million Views in First Half of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean content accounted for four of the 25 most viewed series on Netflix in the first half of 2025.According to Netflix’s midyear engagement report, released Friday, members watched over 95 billion hours of programming from January to June, spanning a wide range of genres and languages.South Korean series and animation were widely successful, drawing high viewership, and the entire “Squid Game” franchise drew 231 million views in the first half.“Squid Game” Season 2, which was released in December last year, ranked second in the most viewed series category with 117 million views, while Season 3 ranked third, garnering 72 million views within four days of its release June 27.The first season of “Squid Game” ranked 18th.Rounding out the 25 most watched series was the popular South Korean title “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” which got 35 million views.The animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” also stood out with 37 million views.The No. 1 most watched show on Netflix was the popular British series “Adolescence,” which amassed 145 million views.