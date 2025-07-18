Court Ends Hearing on Legality of Ex-Pres. Yoon's Pretrial Detention

Photo : KBS

The Seoul Central District Court ended a closed-door hearing to review former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s habeas corpus petition amid an investigation into his martial law decree.The proceedings, which began at 10:15 a.m., ended at 4:15 p.m., with about 70 minutes of lunch break.Yoon's legal team argued that the detention as requested by a special counsel team probing the December 3 martial law incident is a continuation of his previous detention as sought by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).Yoon's team said their client cannot be redetained over the five charges by the special team, including infringement of then-Cabinet ministers' right to review the martial law decree, as they are a part of the indictment under an ongoing insurrection trial.The legal counsel stressed the necessity for Yoon's release, claiming the criminal charges against the former president were not justified and that there is no risk of evidence destruction, while also submitting documents as evidence of his deteriorating health.The former president himself also attended the hearing to request his release.The special team emphasized the need to keep Yoon in detention, arguing that all the charges have been explained and raising concern over evidence of destruction.As the court is required to decide whether to keep Yoon in detention or to release him within 24 hours of the hearing, it could reach its decision as early as late Friday.