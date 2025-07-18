KMA: 4 People Dead, 2 Missing from Torrential Downpours

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Torrential rains will continue to pound the already drenched central and southern areas of the Korean Peninsula, with some areas expected to see precipitation top 400 millimeters until Saturday. As flood advisories are unchanged in the southwest, authorities say the inundation has killed at least four people.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Heavy rains pummeled the country's southern region late afternoon Friday, with weather authorities expecting to see up to 80 millimeters per hour of downpour in South Chungcheong Province and the southern areas until Saturday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast that the central region would receive 30 millimeters per hour overnight.Up to over 400 millimeters of rain is forecast overnight in South Jeolla, up to 300 millimeters in South Gyeongsang, and up to 200 millimeters in the Chungcheong region, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang.Seoul and the surrounding capital area, as well as the inland regions of Gangwon, are likely to see up to 120 millimeters of precipitation.Flood advisories are still in place surrounding the Yeongsan River basin in the country's southwest, with the region's residents at risk of further damage following some 400 millimeters of deluge over the past three days.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, four people have died, two others remain missing and some 56-hundred were forced to evacuate their homes due to the downpours between Wednesday and Friday.Government preparations are under way to assess damage to the agricultural sector and assist recovery efforts. Farmland with an area equivalent to some 18-thousand football fields have submerged underwater.The Korea Heritage Service said that five cultural assets had suffered damage from soil erosion as of 9 a.m. Friday, including Seokguram Grotto in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, which is a national treasure.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.