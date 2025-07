Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell Friday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s looming tariff deadline weighed on market confidence.The KOSPI fell four-point-22 points, or zero-point-13 percent, Friday to close at three-thousand-188-point-07.Investors took a wait-and-see approach with an eye on second-quarter earnings results set to roll out in the coming weeks, as well as continued negotiations over Trump’s 25 percent tariff notice on Korean imports, which is set to take effect on Aug. 1.Index bellwether Samsung Electronics rose zero-point-six percent while the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation fell zero-point-68 percent, Korean Air dropped zero-point-95 percent, shipping firm HMM shed zero-point-99 percent and Hyundai Motor climbed zero-point-24 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained two-point-four-zero points, or zero-point-29 percent, to close at 820-point-67.