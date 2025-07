Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has rejected former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s habeas corpus petition and decided to keep him behind bars in relation to the December 3 martial law case.The Seoul Central District Court issued the ruling Friday evening, hours after concluding a hearing to review the legality of Yoon’s detention.The court appears to have determined that the detention warrant was issued lawfully at the request of the special counsel team and that Yoon’s continued detention is necessary, given concerns about destruction of evidence.The former president attended the hearing to request his release on health grounds, but the court denied the request, citing a statement from the Seoul Detention Center that Yoon has no mobility problems.