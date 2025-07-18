Torrential Rains Batter Nation for Fourth Day, Thousands Evacuate

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are pounding South Korea for the fourth day.As of Saturday afternoon, at least four people have died, two remain missing, and over seven thousand have been forced to evacuate.As of 6 a.m., the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters confirmed four deaths and warned of more possible damage and casualties.More than seven-thousand residents have been forced to take shelter away from their homes, and of the total, some 28=hundred are still unable to return home.Torrential rain has flooded homes, submerged roads, and triggered landslides across the country.Sporadic and concentrated showers continued overnight in many parts of the Peninsula.Authorities say heavy rain warnings are in effect for most parts of the country. The KMA has forecast precipitation to range between 30 to 80 millimeters per hour, and alerts continue to expand.Since the downpours began at midnight on the 16th, Seosan in South Chungcheong Province was the heaviest-hit, with a record 543.6 millimeters as of 5 a.m. on the 19th.Sancheong in South Gyeongsang saw 516.5 millimeters, while Gwangju and Naju in South Jeolla Province logged 473.5 and 469 millimeters, respectively.