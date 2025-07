Photo : YONHAP News

More than 20-thousand hectares of crops nationwide have submerged during three days of torrential rains.According to the agriculture ministry on Saturday, 20-thousand-90 hectares of crops were inundated, which is equivalent to about a third of the size of Seoul.Of the total damage, 16-thousand-771 hectares, or 83-point-five percent, were concentrated in South Chungcheong Province, much of which were rice paddies located along the west coast.Sixty-two hectares of farmland were either swept away or buried.Among livestock damage, 873-thousand-689 animals were affected nationwide, of which chicken accounted for more than 95 percent.