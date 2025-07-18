Parties Call for Truth, Accountability on 2nd Anniv. of Marine Corporal Chae’s Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties called to find the truth and hold to account those found responsible for the death of a Marine corporal during a heavy rain search and rescue operation in 2023, marking the second anniversary of the tragedy on Saturday.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) acting chief and floor leader Kim Byung-kee on social media expressed hope that the late Chae Su-geun will rest in peace, and pledged to find the truth behind the incident.At a Supreme Council meeting on Friday, Kim said the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration neglected to take responsibility and attempted to bury the facts, and called for the truth to be brought to light and for those found responsible through an ongoing special counsel probe to face stern punishment.The main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) interim chief and floor leader Song Eon-seog on social media prayed that the late corporal's soul would be laid to rest in peace, while offering deep condolences to his family.Song also expressed hope for the ongoing probe to determine the facts and hold to account those found responsible, saying the main opposition will make every effort to prevent a recurrence.