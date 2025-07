Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law move summoned former Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul for questioning.According to the special team, the investigators began questioning the former minister as a witness at 10 a.m. Saturday.Cho was one of the Cabinet members who attended the meeting just before Yoon declared martial law on December 3, and was one of the ministers who received a memo from the former president at the time.The special team is expected to grill the former minister about circumstances surrounding the Cabinet session in question.Cho previously testified in parliament that he had dissuaded Yoon from declaring martial law after learning about his plans.The investigators suspect that Yoon infringed upon some of the Cabinet members' right to review the decree before it was declared.