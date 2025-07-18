Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Agency to Offer One-Day Classes on Making Traditional Accessory 'Norigae' amid Popularity of 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Written: 2025-07-19 14:46:11Updated: 2025-07-19 14:48:49

Agency to Offer One-Day Classes on Making Traditional Accessory 'Norigae' amid Popularity of 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Photo : YONHAP News

A state cultural heritage agency will offer classes free-of-charge making one of Korea's traditional accessories featured in the American animated musical film "KPop Demon Hunters" that has gained global popularity.

According to the Korea Heritage Agency, one-day classes for making the traditional hanbok accessory "norigae" will be available on the fourth floor of Terminal One at Incheon International Airport between Monday and August 11.

Each class will accommodate 12 participants selected on a first-come-first-served basis and a total of four classes will be offered daily between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The state agency expressed hope that the one-day classes will provide the participants with a firsthand experience of the charm of Korea's traditional culture.

Meanwhile, the popularity of the animated film has helped the average daily number of visitors to an online shopping mall operated by the National Museum Foundation of Korea to jump 70-fold since the film's release.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >