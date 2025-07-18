Landslide Alert Raised to Highest Level in Gyeonggi

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Forest Service raised the landslide crisis advisory for Gyeonggi Province to the highest level, "Serious," as of 8 a.m. Sunday, following torrential rainfall in the region.This top-level alert is already in effect for Chungcheong Province and southern areas.South Korea's landslide crisis advisory system consists of four levels: Attention, Caution, Alert, and Serious, and is based on the assessed risk.Currently, the second-highest level, "Alert," is in place for Seoul, Incheon, and Gangwon Province, while Jeju Island remains under the second-lowest level, "Caution."In addition, several local governments have issued independent landslide advisories currently active in Pocheon and Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province; Chuncheon in Gangwon Province; Seosan and Boryeong in South Chungcheong Province; and Sancheong in South Gyeongsang Province.Forest authorities warned that the ground has been significantly weakened due to prolonged heavy rainfall, urging residents to closely monitor disaster text alerts and local announcements.