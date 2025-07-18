Interior Minister Vows All-Out Efforts for Swift Recovery from Heavy Rain Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung has pledged to fulfill his duties with the conviction that safeguarding the lives and safety of the public is the government's highest priority.Yun, head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, made the statement on Sunday during opening remarks at a headquarters meeting held at the government complex in Sejong City.The newly appointed minister announced that, beginning Sunday, the government would launch a recovery support headquarters to address damage caused by recent heavy rains.He added that the Interior Ministry, relevant agencies and local governments in affected areas would mobilize all available resources to carry out swift emergency recovery efforts.Yun also stated that the government would promptly assess the extent of the damage and recommend to the president that severely impacted areas be designated as special disaster zones, ensuring they receive comprehensive support in accordance with established standards and procedures.Additionally, he instructed the ministry and local governments to ensure that evacuees staying in temporary shelters do not face inconvenience and to make every effort to expedite recovery operations.