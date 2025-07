Photo : KBS News

Initial estimates indicate that eight people have died and six remain missing in the southeastern county of Sancheong, which was hit by 700 millimeters of rain over a four-day period beginning last Wednesday.The National Fire Agency released the preliminary figures on Sunday, reporting that the torrential downpours claimed eight lives and left six unaccounted for in Sancheong alone.Fire authorities added that two individuals sustained serious injuries, while 58 people were rescued in the county, located in South Gyeongsang Province.On Saturday, the agency issued a nationwide firefighting mobilization order for Sancheong, with search operations for the missing continuing into Sunday for a second consecutive day.The deluge, which reached 300 millimeters on Saturday alone, prompted the county to issue a full evacuation order for all 33-thousand residents.