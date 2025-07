Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential rains that began last Wednesday have submerged more than 24-thousand hectares of farmland across the country.According to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Sunday, as of 5 p.m. Saturday, a total of 24-thousand-247 hectares of crops, including rice and soybeans, had been flooded.The figures are based on initial assessments by local governments and may be subject to revision.Rice paddies accounted for the majority of the damage, with approximately 20-thousand hectares affected. Other impacted crops include field-grown soybeans, melons, watermelons, chili peppers, and scallions.By region, South Chungcheong Province sustained the most damage, with around 16-thousand-700 hectares flooded, followed by South Jeolla with 63-hundred hectares and South Gyeongsang with 875 hectares.