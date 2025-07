Photo : KBS News

Two people were killed and two others remain missing in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, after heavy rainfall battered the area early Sunday.According to the Northern Gyeonggi Provincial Police on Sunday, a landslide occurred around 4:40 a.m. in Gapyeong County, destroying three houses and burying four residents.Three of the four people were rescued, but a woman in her 70s was found dead.Earlier, at 4:21 a.m., a vehicle carrying three passengers was swept away by floodwaters, leaving one person dead, one missing and the third rescued.Separately, a missing person report was filed around 5 a.m., and eight additional individuals are currently unreachable.The Gapyeong area experienced intense rainfall of 76 millimeters per hour around 3:30 a.m., with a cumulative total of 197-point-five millimeters recorded as of 9:30 a.m.