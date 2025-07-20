14 Dead, 12 Missing in Torrential Rain

Photo : KBS News

As of Sunday morning, at least 14 people have died and 12 remain missing due to heavy rains and landslides that began four days ago.By 11 a.m., the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters confirmed a total of 26 casualties, including eight deaths in the southeastern county of Sancheong, which was hit especially hard by the torrential downpours that began last Wednesday.The rain left 12 people missing, four in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and six in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.Approximately 13-thousand-200 people have evacuated to temporary shelters, with 38-hundred still unable to return home.The downpours also damaged more than 19-hundred public facilities, including roads and river structures, and around 22-hundred private properties.The prolonged rainfall has significantly increased the risk of landslides, prompting the government to issue the highest-level alert, "Serious," for Gyeonggi, Chungcheong, Gyeongsang, and Jeolla Provinces.